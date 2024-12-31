Guwahati: Forest officials from the Doimukh range forest in Arunachal Pradesh seized a large quantity of bushmeat, including dried and fresh meat, from Midpu in Papum Pare district.

The surprise checking at the Midpu forest check gate yielded four kalij pheasants, four barbet birds and other wild animals such as jungle fowls, porcupines, jungle rats, and slow loris.

According to officials, wild meat is often transported in government buses coming from Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng districts.

The officials stated that the demand for wild meat drives the trade, with moneyed individuals seeking bushmeat from villagers.

In a separate incident, officials from the Tarasso-Balijan range forest division conducted a surprise check at Hollongi, seizing wild animals and airguns.