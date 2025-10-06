Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant milestone on Monday with the inauguration of the state’s first commercial coal mining operation at Namchik-Namphuk in Longtom, Kharsang subdivision of Changlang district.

The event was attended by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The inauguration included a formal handover of the mining lease and a ceremonial flag-off of operations, signalling what officials described as a new era of resource-driven economic growth in the frontier state.

Speaking at the event, Reddy highlighted the strategic importance of the North East, stating, “Without the North East, India cannot develop.” He emphasized coal’s critical role in India’s energy sector, noting that it accounts for nearly 74% of the country’s power generation. The minister also pointed out that the Centre has invested close to Rs akh crore in the region over the past decade to improve connectivity and infrastructure.

Chief Minister Khandu said the project would generate local employment, support livelihoods, and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s economic foundation. “State resources must be turned into revenue,” he stated, adding that five more mineral blocks have already been tendered for future exploration.

Khandu also recalled the historical significance of coal in the region, noting that it was first discovered by the British in 1865, but mining ceased in 1996 following the closure of the North Eastern Coalfield units. “This marks the formal resurrection of coal mining in Arunachal,” he added.

The chief minister underlined the project’s CSR commitments, which include initiatives in education, healthcare, and employment for local communities, emphasizing that decentralization of power would be a key factor in its success.

Naveen Singhal, chairman of Mahalaxmi Group, the company operating the mine, said the group plans to establish coal-based allied industries to create further employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for local youth.

“Our first employee is a local girl from Miao, a zoologist by profession,” he shared, promising steps to empower local talent and support the community.