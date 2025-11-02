Guwahati: The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will conduct “Poorvi Prachand Prahar” in Arunachal’s Mechuka, a tri-service exercise demonstrating integrated war-fighting capabilities, technological adaptation, and operational coordination in the eastern sector, according to an official statement.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the exercise is designed to assess multi-domain integration across land, air, and maritime fronts, reflecting the Armed Forces’ preparedness for future conflicts.

He added that the exercise will focus on the coordinated deployment of Special Forces, unmanned systems, precision equipment, and networked operations centres, all operating together under realistic high-altitude conditions.

“Revised Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) will be tested and validated to strengthen combat agility and adaptability,” he explained.

Lt Col Rawat noted that “Poorvi Prachand Prahar” follows the successful completion of Exercise Bhala Prahar (2023) and Exercise Poorvi Prahar (2024), marking a key step in India’s tri-service integration efforts.

The exercise is expected to showcase the Armed Forces’ commitment to mission readiness and effective joint operations.