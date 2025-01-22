Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various departments. The posts are purely temporary for a period of 1 (one) semester (for 6 months), however, their service may be extended, if required by the University, after satisfactory review of their performances.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 12

Department wise vacancies :

Statistics : 2

Social Work : 2

History : 2

Physical Education : 1

Anthropology : 2

Political Science : 2

Economics : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Details of qualifications and experience etc., for the posts shall be as per the UGC Regulations on

Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and

Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2018, as amended from time to time, and as per other various provisions/ notifications provided by UGC/AICTE / NCTE/ ICAR/ other Statutory Regulatory Authorities. Further, the UGC notification No.F.25-1/2018(PS/MISC.) dated 28thJanuary, 2019 and No. F.9-1/2010(PS/MISC)Pt. Vol.I, dated 11th October, 2021 may also be referred to.

Honorarium: The honorarium for the Guest faculty shall be Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online only by visiting the Recruitment Portal of Rajiv Gandhi

University at https://curec.samarth.ac.in.

Before filling up the online application form, candidates must go through the “User’s Manual” and

other resources available on CU-UGC Chayan portal –https://curec.samarth.ac.in/index.php/search/site/resources.

Applicant shall have to first register on the CU-UGC Chayan Portal, after which, they can fill up the

prescribed electronic application form online.

Last date for online submission of Application form, Application Fee payment and application

form PDF download – 27.01.2025 up to 12:00 midnight.

Application Fees :

A non-refundable category-wise application fee as mentioned below, paid through online mode only, will be accepted. The applicants can pay through Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI etc.

General/ OBC/ EWS – Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST – Rs. 250/-

PwBD – Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here