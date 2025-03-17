Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or jobs in NABCONS Arunachal Pradesh.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of District Development Consultants (DDCs) for NABARD’s operations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : District Development Consultants (DDC)

No. of posts : 10

Educational Qualification :

MBA/ PGDM/MSW/Post Graduation in Rural Development or related subjects (Two-year full time/regular) from reputed institutions/Universities. Any graduation in case of officers retired from State/Central Government services, Banks and Public Financial Institutions with proven records of accomplishment.

Experience :

Five Years Post Qualification Experience in Development Projects preferably with exposure of working at District or sub-district level in the rural areas

Job Roles :

Identify the needs of the districts through consultation with various stakeholders and prepare annual work plans and proposal for the district. Ensure proper implementation of NABARD funded projects in the areas of Agriculture, rural infrastructure, rural entrepreneurship ect. Act as a point of liaison between NABARD, District Administration, Local Self Government Institutions, Financial Institutions and NGOs/CBOs to ensure desired outcome for the development projects. Provide Capacity building and Handholding Support to NGOs, SHGs and FPOs to ensure local economic development. Facilitate preparation and implementation of District Credit Plan including strategic planning for financial inclusion of marginalized groups. Enhance credit linkages and partnership between farmers and financial institutions for developing an inclusive financial ecosystem. Coordinate with Regional Rural Banks and District Central Cooperative banks for enhancing the business operations of NABARD in refinance and direct finance. Carry out periodic monitoring of the outputs/outcome of the project by collection and analysis of data/feedbacks from the ground. Prepare periodic analytical progress report Maintain a data base of the district and progress of difference

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.office.com/r/4eAKuDVPTs

Last date for submission of applications is 23rd March 2025 till midnight

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here