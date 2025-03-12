Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in NABCONS Arunachal Pradesh.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Manager-Marketing under project “State Project Management Unit (SPMU) under Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) in Arunachal Pradesh.” NABCONS, a wholly owned subsidiary of NABARD (A Government of India promoted Apex Development Financial Institution (DFI) is India’s premier consultancy and advisory service provider with focus on the strategic spheres of agriculture and allied sectors such as food processing, rural infrastructure, climate change, natural resource management, banking and finance, micro enterprise and others. Through NABARD, NABCONS has a Pan India presence. It has Corporate at New Delhi, Zonal Office at Mumbai Hyderabad and Guwahati and 29 Principal Consultant’s offices, one in each State Capital. Further, NABCONS enjoys long-standing partnership with concerned ministries of GoI, all state Governments Banks, Corporates. NABCONS has also worked with International Agencies such as APRACA, IFAD, JICA, UNDP, GIZ, SDC and etc. It has Corporate Office Zonal Offices at Mumbai ,Hyderabad

Name of post : Manager-Marketing

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: PG Degree/ Diploma in Marketing Management, Agri Marketing, Rural Management with specialization in Marketing, MBA(Marketing)

Experience : Minimum three years’ experience in sourcing/ marketing of agri/ food products, linking of MSME units with retail chain, branding etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the father daughter entrepreneur duo who creates sustainable products that are smart & stylish

Additional Criteria :

The Candidate should have excellent knowledge of MS Office with proficiency in MS Excel & power point Fluency in reading, writing and speaking both English and Hindi

Job Roles :

i. Finalize strategy for Branding and marketing of food products under the programme and its

implementation;

ii. Identifying marketing channel at the state level for the micro food processing enterprises and establish commercial linkages;

iii. Closely engage with leading retail chains in the State to develop marketing linkages for the enterprises under FME;

iv. Monitoring the branding and marketing activities in the State;

v. Develop plans to strengthen backward and forward linkages for the enterprises

vi. Any other work assigned by the department.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online in the prescribed format up to 20 March 2025 by clicking on the following link and filling the details therein: https://forms.office.com/r/Qu7NywbJhR

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here