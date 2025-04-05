Arunachal Jobs NEIAFMR Pasighat Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NEIAFMR Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Lab Technician, Attendant and Pharmacist.

Name of post : Professor (Kayachikitsa)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act,1970/ NCISM Act, 2020.

At least 10 years of teaching experience as Reader/Associate Professor in concerned subject with required norms as per IMCC Act,1970

OR

15 (Fifteen) years combined experience in teaching as Lecturer/Assistant Professor/Associate Professor in concerned subject or 10 (Ten) years Research Experience in the pay scale of Level-11 in

the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Minimum five research publications indexed in reputed journals.

Name of post : Associate Professor (Samhita, Sharir Kriya, Rachna Sharir & Roga Nidan)

No. of posts : 4 (one post each)

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970/ NCISM Act, 2020.

Five years teaching/ research experience in the concerned subject in pay level 10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

OR

5 (Five) years’ experience in teaching as Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the concerned subject or five years research experience in pay level 10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Minimum three research publications indexed in index medicus or National Journals.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Sharir Kriya, Rachna Sharir & Panchakarma)

No. of posts : 3 (one post each)

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970/ NCISM Act, 2020.

Name of post : Panchkarma Technician

No. of posts : 4 ( 2 Male & 2 Female)

Qualification & Experience :

10+ 2 year course from a recognized Board

1 year certificate course in Panchkarma

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

10+2 from a recognized board with 4 years of experience in relevant field

OR

Diploma from a recognized institute in a relevant field with 2 years of experience

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

10+2 in Science with

BPharm and 1 year experience

OR

Diploma in Ayurvedic Pharmacy with 3 year experience

OR

Diploma in Herbal Medicine / Technology

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application forms along with relevant documents in a single pdf file via email to [email protected] latest by 23rd April 2025 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here