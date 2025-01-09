Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Geology. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university has been trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and started functioning from 1st April, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994. The University is located a top Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Geology

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification :

M.Sc/M.Tech. in Geology/Applied Geology from a recognised University/Institute with NET/SLE?

PhD. in relevant subject as per latest UGC norms.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27.01.2025 at 11.a.m

The venue is in the Department of Geology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, Specialization etc. with original of supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here