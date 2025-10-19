Guwahati: Kaimoi village, located amid the green hills of eastern Arunachal Pradesh in Longding district, is gradually emerging as a notable tourist destination.

Longding, part of the Tirap-Changlang-Longding corridor and previously affected by insurgency, has historically been under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Despite this, Kaimoi’s natural beauty and rich local culture are attracting increasing attention.

Coinciding with World Tourism Day, on September 27, the village received the Best Tourism Village-2025 Award from the state tourism department.

The recognition has motivated local leaders and residents, led by Zila Parishad Member Rajiv Wangsa, to develop Kaimoi as a model for eco-cultural tourism at national and international levels.

A recent Gram Sabha, chaired by Gangpan Pansa, GPC of Kaimoi, discussed plans to prepare the village for visitors.

Proposed initiatives include establishing village-level tourism committees, forming women’s cultural groups, constructing a welcome gate, installing signage at Kanubari Checkpoint, Dibrugarh Airport, and Longding Town, developing homestays, creating trekking routes for bird-watching, and promoting eco-friendly materials such as bamboo cups and mugs.

Tanyup Kopak, District Tourism Officer of Longding, emphasized the importance of preserving the heritage of the Wancho tribe while promoting sustainable tourism.

The meeting included participation from multiple stakeholders, including Rajiv Wangsa, Chonai Wangpan, Wangrey Lowang, the village chief, Gram Panchayat members, Village Water and Sanitation Committee, Kaimoi Tourism Society, Village Development Committee, Kaimoi Women Society, Kaimoi Student Union, and the youth committee.

During the session, a key resolution was adopted to protect the village’s drinking water catchment area under the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Act, 2023.

To promote community engagement and cleanliness, five women’s groups were formed.

The top three performing groups, Chingbanza Colony, Chingkau Colony, and Chingke Colony, were recognized and awarded, encouraging continued participation in maintaining the village’s appeal.

These developments highlight how Kaimoi is transforming into a sustainable tourism destination, blending natural beauty, local culture, and community-driven initiatives even in a region with historical security challenges.