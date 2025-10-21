Guwahati: A fire devastated Khonsa Lower Market in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh, around midnight on Monday, destroying several shops and properties.

The fire that is believed “to have started from firecrackers during Diwali celebrations, spread quickly across the crowded marketplace before firefighters managed to contain it in the early hours of the morning,” reports India TodayNE.

No casualties have been declared so far, but property losses are reported to be significant.

Fire brigade teams slogged in the night “to prevent the flames from reaching nearby residential areas.”

Police and fire department officials have begun a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire.

What started “as a festive night turned into devastation for many shop owners, who watched their livelihoods reduced to ashes. Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage, with further updates expected soon.”