Guwahati: Raga MLA Rotom Tebin of Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on behalf of the people of Dollungmukh, demanding an immediate halt to bombing activities by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Dolum firing range.

Accompanied by panchayat leaders and senior citizens from Dollungmukh subdivision, the MLA met with Gupta during his two-day visit to oversee the final preparations for commissioning the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project.

The memorandum described the ongoing bombing as “illegal and hazardous to the civilian population” and called for the Arunachal Pradesh government to intervene with the IAF to negotiate a conditional two-year extension of the firing range lease, which expired on January 31, 2025.

It pointed out that despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on April 20, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments, the IAF continues to coordinate with Assam authorities regarding Dollungmukh, violating the agreement.

The MoU states that all six villages under Dollungmukh subdivision fall under Arunachal Pradesh jurisdiction, with three villages partially located within the bombing range. The memorandum emphasized that any matters concerning these villages should be handled exclusively by the Arunachal government, the Government of India, and the IAF—not Assam.

Expressing concern over daily disruptions caused by the bombings, the memorandum questioned accountability in case of any casualties, asking whether responsibility would lie with the IAF or Arunachal Pradesh government.

The delegation also raised allegations of illegal encroachment by Assam’s Forest Department and urged adherence to the MoU terms by all parties.

Key demands presented to the chief secretary included: an immediate stop to illegal IAF bombing at Dolum firing range; urgent talks with the IAF for a conditional two-year lease extension ensuring transparency and safety; and prompt communication with Assam to ensure its forest department complies with the April 2023 MoU.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta assured that the government would review the memorandum thoroughly and take necessary measures to address the issues raised.