Dibrugarh: As the days of the panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh draw near, the NSCN has once again interfered into the election process.

Intelligence agencies had got hold of a document in which the outfit had issued a ‘directive’ to the villagers under Wakka, Pongchau, Khakam and Longchan circles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh not to field candidates from any other party other than ‘the ruling government and party’.

The diktat issued by Self Styled Major General Shahkoi also states that if anyone violates the diktat ‘strong action will be initiated against him/them’ and a ‘fine’ of Rs. 20 lakh will be imposed him/them without fail.

The diktat had created quite a bit of reaction in the region and the Congress had even taken up the matter with the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) K. T. Parnaik requesting his intervention in this regard in order to ensure fair and free elections.

Interference from militant outfits from outside the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts (TCL region) is not a new thing to happen. Infact, there are lot of instances in the past when militants from outside the TCL region had directly got involved in the election process of Arunachal Pradesh.

This had led to a lot of blood shed also like the assassination of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 of his family members and associates in May, 2019 being the most gruesome of them all.