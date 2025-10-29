Guwahati: The Papum Pare District Court Bar Association (PPDCBA) has filed an official complaint at the Doimukh Police Station following a violent mob attack at the court complex in Arunachal’s Yupia.

The FIR submitted by the association’s central executive members states that more than 100 individuals gathered outside the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) courts around 2 p.m. on October 27.

The crowd was reportedly protesting in connection with the Nirjuli Police Station Case No. 92/2025.

The complaint stated that the mob attempted to force its way into the court compound, disrupting judicial proceedings.

Security personnel on duty managed to stop them from entering the courtroom, but the protesters allegedly began pelting stones, causing extensive damage to the court building.

Several window panes were broken, and advocates, court staff, and litigants remained confined inside the premises until about 4:30 p.m.

The PPDCBA described the incident as a “serious breach of law and order” and urged authorities to take strict legal action against those responsible.

The association said the mob not only damaged public property but also obstructed the functioning of the court and endangered the safety of those present.

The Bar Association has shared photographic evidence of the damage and sent reports of the incident to the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench, as well as to the District and Sessions Judge of Papum Pare.

The letter, signed by office bearers including Advocate Kipa Tania (Convener) and Advocate Nabam Rama (General Secretary), requested registration of a criminal case against the perpetrators, many of whom were reportedly captured on video by local media and shared on social media platforms.

Police officials have confirmed receipt of the FIR and stated that an investigation is currently underway.