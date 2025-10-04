Bordumsa: Cathrine Remto Mossang, a student of ITI Balinong (COPA Trade), has brought laurels to the state by being honoured by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India during the 4th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Cathrine hails from Namphuk Village under Kharsang Circle, Changlang District. Her achievement stands as a proud moment not only for her family and institution but also for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh is an annual national event organised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. It is aimed at celebrating the spirit of the Skill India Mission and recognising the outstanding performance of students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country.

The event also seeks to inspire young trainees to pursue skill development and contribute to nation-building through their expertise. The 2025 edition brought together thousands of ITI students, trainers, and officials, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening vocational training and creating a skilled workforce for the future.

While sharing the proud moment on his social media handle, Kamlung Mosang, MLA from Miao Constituency (BJP), expressed that “Cathrine’s success has made the people of Miao and Arunachal Pradesh proud with her achievement.”

On this proud occasion, we extend our heartiest congratulations to Cathrine for her dedication and accomplishment. Cathrine, you have made us proud through your achievement.

We also take this opportunity to congratulate and appreciate the faculties of ITI Balinong for their tireless efforts and commitment in imparting quality knowledge and skills to students, enabling them to reach such milestones.

Cathrine’s journey is a shining example of how determination, guidance, and skill training can empower the youth to achieve extraordinary success. Her recognition at the national stage will not only inspire her peers at ITI Balinong but will also motivate countless young people across Arunachal Pradesh and beyond to dream big, work hard, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.