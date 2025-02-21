Guwahati: In response to growing concerns regarding the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asserted that the forthcoming rules are designed to safeguard the state’s indigenous culture and traditions, not to discriminate against any religious group.

Khandu explained that the move to finalize the rules was prompted by a directive from the Gauhati High Court.

Last September, the court mandated that the state government establish these rules within six months, following a petition demanding for the enforcement of the 1978 anti-conversion law, which had remained dormant due to the absence of implementation guidelines.

“For over four decades, the Act existed as a mere document without operational rules. Now, adhering to the court’s instruction, we are developing the necessary framework,” Khandu stated during the Statehood Day celebrations.

The APFRA, originally enacted under Chief Minister Prem Khandu Thungan, seeks to prevent religious conversions achieved through coercion or deception, carrying penalties such as imprisonment and fines.

Khandu’s clarification comes amidst opposition from the Arunachal Christian Forum, which has labeled the Act “unconstitutional” and claims it unfairly targets the Christian community, a significant portion of the state’s population.

The Chief Minister also committed to engage in comprehensive discussions with all concerned parties.

“The government is committed to dialogue. Home Minister Mama Natung has been tasked with addressing any concerns. Our first meeting is scheduled with the Arunachal Christian Forum,” Khandu announced, urging the public to avoid premature judgments.

He further stated that the Act’s primary objective is to protect the unique cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, irrespective of individual religious affiliations.

“While our faiths may differ, our shared tribal ancestry and cultural practices unite us. This Act is about preserving our collective heritage and should not be used for political gain,” he added.