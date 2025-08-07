Dibrugarh: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army has completed the construction of a 110-foot bridge across the Kundao-Chu River, providing a significant connection between the Lohit Valley and the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The new bridge will improve both military logistics and civilian infrastructure in the region. It will facilitate the movement of troops and equipment, while also providing residents with enhanced access to essential services, markets, and economic opportunities.

Arunachal Pradesh‘s challenging terrain, marked by difficult weather conditions and limited infrastructure, has long posed obstacles to development.

However, Indian Army engineers and personnel have worked steadily to overcome these challenges, completing the project with precision and dedication.

The bridge will strengthen the region’s defense capabilities and improve local mobility and economic integration. It highlights the Indian Army’s role not just in national defense, but also in supporting regional development.

This project demonstrates the Indian Army’s commitment to strengthening connectivity and supporting growth, particularly in border areas where such infrastructure is essential.

It also underscores the connection between security and local development, as the Spear Corps continues to support both the nation’s defense and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.