Arunachal: Rare orchid rediscovered after nearly a century

Guwahati: The rare orchid ‘Crepidium parryae’, last recorded in 1926, has been rediscovered in the Mishmi Hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

This remarkable find underscores the region’s significance in biodiversity conservation and reinforces the Eastern Himalayas’ reputation as a global biodiversity hotspot.

Believed to be extinct, ‘Crepidium parryae’ was rediscovered after two years of dedicated research. It has been found thriving in the tropical evergreen forests of the Mishmi Hills at an altitude of 900-950 meters.

This rediscovery marks a significant scientific achievement while also serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect the region’s delicate ecosystems, which are increasingly threatened by deforestation and development.

Arunachal Pradesh, known for its rich floral diversity, hosts more than 670 species of orchids. The rediscovery of ‘Crepidium parryae’ highlights the importance of intensified conservation efforts to safeguard these rare and endangered species.

This finding further emphasizes the Eastern Himalayas’ unexplored botanical wealth and its crucial role in global conservation efforts.