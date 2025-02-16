Arunachal: Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh experienced its first snowfall of the season, this week, signaling the start of winter and attracting a large number of tourists.

However, the severe weather conditions have raised concerns about road safety.

Three tourists from Tripura found themselves stranded near PT Tso Lake for over eight hours on Tuesday after their motorbikes slipped on icy roads, leaving them stuck in freezing temperatures.

The Indian Army promptly intervened and successfully rescued the tourists, ensuring their safety.

Given the continued inclement weather, the district administration of Lower Dibang Valley issued a public advisory, urging travelers heading toward Anini and Sunali to exercise extreme caution.

Heavy snowfall, along with continuous rainfall, has disrupted transportation in Mayodia, with potential roadblocks reported between KM 51 and KM 65.

Forecast for the Coming Week

The India Meteorological Department has reported that a cyclonic circulation over Nagaland and nearby areas at 1.5 km above sea level is influencing the weather.

From February 15-21, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, with thunderstorms and lightning predicted on February 15, 16, and 19.

Additionally, scattered light rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next seven days.

Authorities are urging travelers to remain vigilant and well-prepared when navigating affected routes.

To support residents and travelers, the administration has provided multiple helpline numbers for emergency assistance.