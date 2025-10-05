Kharsang: Arunachal Pradesh is set to script a new chapter in its developmental journey with the launch of its first-ever commercial coal mine at the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Block in Changlang district, near the Indo-Myanmar border, on October 6.

This landmark initiative marks the state’s formal entry into India’s commercial coal mining sector, a move that not only strengthens the nation’s energy security but also propels the North-East toward a future of industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable prosperity.

The development underscores the Union Government’s steadfast commitment to transforming the North-East into a hub of opportunity and progress under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In a historic milestone for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire North-East region, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will visit the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Block on October 6, 2025, to perform the Bhumi Pujan, formally hand over the mining lease, and flag off CPPL tools and machinery.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with several state ministers and MLAs, will accompany the Union Minister during this significant event, showcasing the state’s united resolve to drive industrial growth and sustainably harness its natural resources.

According to sources, Team Arunachal, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, will also hold a cabinet meeting in Miao and inaugurate a series of key infrastructure projects designed to accelerate growth and enhance public facilities in the region.

These initiatives aim to boost connectivity, governance, and local development across the Changlang district and surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Coal, Government of India, officially announced the event through its social media platforms, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Block in bolstering India’s energy security and advancing the Viksit Bharat vision.

Local MLA Kamlung Mossang expressed optimism in a personal social media post, stating, “With lots of hope, we the people of Miao-Kharsang welcome this positive step taken up by the Government of India.”

His message reflects the widespread public support and anticipation surrounding the project’s potential to bring employment and development to the region.

The Namchik-Namphuk Commercial Coal Block is an opencast mining project with a production capacity of approximately 0.20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes.

Once operational, the project is projected to generate around Rs 106 crore in annual revenue and create significant employment opportunities for local youth, thereby stimulating economic growth and improving livelihoods in the region.

This initiative represents a turning point in the industrial and energy landscape of North-East India. By enabling Arunachal Pradesh to contribute actively to India’s coal production, the project supports the country’s energy diversification strategy.

It also reaffirms the Government’s commitment to inclusive development, energy self-reliance, and the holistic growth of the North-Eastern states.

As India moves steadily toward the goal of a Viksit Bharat, the Namchik-Namphuk project is set to play a pivotal role in transforming the North-East.

It promises to bring new infrastructure, employment, and economic vitality to Arunachal Pradesh, heralding a new era of prosperity and progress for the state and the region.