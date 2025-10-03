Pasighat: A 32-year-old man from Gaya district in Bihar, currently working as a Contractual Assistant Manager at India Post Payment Bank, Dhemaji Post Office (Assam), slipped into the deep gorge at the Siang-Yamne River confluence while visiting the popular tourist spot in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pongging Viewpoint, this afternoon.

Authorities have identified the man as Uma Shankar, a resident of Naser Post Gurua village under Gurua Sub-District in Gaya, Bihar.

Shankar had arrived in East Siang District with three friends: Kushantadip Baruah from Dhemaji (Assam), Anup Kumar from West Champaran (Bihar), and Subodh Kumar from Muzaffarpur (Bihar).

According to Anup Kumar, one of Shankar’s friends, the group had obtained a tourist permit at the Ruksin Gate and planned to visit Pasighat and the Siang River Viewpoint.

“We reached Pongging Viewpoint around 1:15 pm. As soon as we arrived, Shankar walked toward the edge of the cliff, where three other tourists (a girl and two boys) had climbed up for a better view of the river confluence. While we were still parking the car, we lost sight of Shankar. When we reached the cliff, he was nowhere to be seen. The three youths told us they saw a man slip off the cliff,” said a visibly tense Anup Kumar.

Shankar’s friends immediately reported the incident to the nearest police station at Mebo under the Mebo Sub-Division. Following the report, police officers led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akai Chama from Mebo PS and OC Atan Taki from Pasighat PS rushed to the site.

Upon receiving the news, Superintendent of Police (SP) for East Siang District, Pankaj Lamba, deployed an SDRF team led by In-charge Tokrik Borang.

The SDRF team made several rescue attempts but had to call off the operation due to nightfall, as conducting searches in such a deep, forested gorge after dark was not feasible. OCs Akai Chama and Atan Taki, who were supervising the operation, confirmed this.

According to police, some villagers from Pongging, while crossing the hanging bridge over the Yamne River below the incident site, reported seeing a human-like figure slightly moving at the location.

Based on this, police believe Shankar may not have fallen directly into the river.

The slope contains many trees and bushes, where he might have become stuck.

Although the SDRF team climbed halfway down the cliff using ropes, they couldn’t locate Shankar. Drone surveillance also failed to detect him due to poor visibility at night.

SP Pankaj Lamba confirmed that the search operation will resume early tomorrow.

“I am closely monitoring the situation. The SDRF and police teams will restart the search in the morning,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Shankar’s friends have appealed to residents of Pongging and nearby villages to assist in the rescue effort, emphasizing that local help could prove crucial.

It is worth noting that in August 2021, a 22-year-old tourist from Jonai, Assam, also fell into the same gorge at Pongging Viewpoint while driving. Locals eventually recovered his body after extensive efforts.

Authorities believe that if Shankar is entangled in the trees or bushes on the mountain slope, his rescue may still be possible.

However, if he has fallen into the river, his chances of survival are slim.