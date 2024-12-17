Itanagar: The Naharlagun police have registered two cases related to alleged irregularities during the preliminary Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) held on Sunday.

In the first case, a PwD candidate, Mudang Yabyang, was found with a mobile phone inside the examination hall at Kendriya Vidyalaya, C Sector.

Authorities seized the phone, recorded Yabyang’s statement, and allowed her to leave after instructing her to cooperate with the investigation.

In the second case, an FIR was lodged against Binam Teng after an OMR sheet belonging to him was found missing from the government higher secondary school, G-Sector, Naharlagun.

The missing OMR sheet was later recovered from Teng’s possession.

While both cases are under investigation, Yabyang has clarified that she accidentally brought her phone into the exam hall and handed it over to the invigilator before the exam started.

She expressed concern about her name being made public before the investigation’s conclusion, as she maintains that she did not use the phone to cheat.