Guwahati: In a development against insurgent activities along the Assam–Arunachal border, a joint team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Rifles on Saturday morning apprehended a cadre of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)] from Namsai district

Following recent ULFA (Independent) militant incidents, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting at the SSP Office Auditorium in Tinsukia on Saturday evening.

The arrested militant has been identified as Anupam Dohotia, also known as Thousen Axom, a resident of Barekuri in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to security officials, Dohotia is a key operative of ULFA (I) and was reportedly involved in the October 17 attack on the Kakopathar Army Camp in Tinsukia, which led to heightened security alerts across the region.

During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, including one MQ rifle, 151 rounds of live ammunition, one bottle grenade, and one rifle grenade.

A senior police official from Namsai said, “The arrest is an important step in addressing ULFA (I)’s operational network in the border areas. Efforts are ongoing to identify other members connected to recent militant activities.”

Dohotia is currently being questioned by the Namsai Police to gather further information about the group’s plans and connections across the Assam–Arunachal corridor.

Authorities described the operation as a “strategic success” and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stability in the region. “Coordination between security agencies has played a key role in managing extremist activities and supporting peace,” an official added.

The arrest comes amid ongoing counter-insurgency operations following renewed ULFA (I) activity in Upper Assam and neighbouring areas of Arunachal Pradesh.