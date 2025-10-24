Guwahati: Acting on a credible intelligence input, a joint team of Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Indian Army launched an operation in Nampong area under Changlang district, leading to the busting of a supply chain allegedly linked to the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent).

According to police, the input indicated that ULFA (I) Cadre SS Major General Arunodoi Dohutia had placed demands for medicines and essential supplies through an individual identified as Moina from Tinsukia, Assam.

Following this lead, a team led by the Additional SP (Headquarters), in coordination with the Indian Army, swiftly initiated the operation.

During the raid, authorities apprehended three individuals from Assam for allegedly supplying goods to ULFA (I) camps across the border. Police identified the arrested individuals as:

Jitu Moran alias Moina (50), son of Ratibar Moran, resident of 2 No. Hukani Gaon under Bordubi Police Station, Tinsukia. Julie Gogoi (38), daughter of Late Handique and wife of Dipak Gogoi, resident of Parbatipur, Jagun under Lekhapani Police Station. She has reportedly been running a grocery shop in Nampong since 2001. Dipak Gogoi (52), son of Late Indreswar Gogoi and husband of Julie Gogoi, resident of Parbatipur, Jagun, under Lekhapani Police Station.

Officials confirmed that authorities seized a large quantity of medical supplies and other essential goods from a site near the Indo-Myanmar border. The items were intended to be smuggled into ULFA (I) camps inside Myanmar.

In addition, authorities detained four Myanmarese nationals during the operation for their suspected involvement in transporting the seized items across the border.

Security agencies are now investigating the extent of the supply network and its possible links with insurgent activities across the border.

Authorities are interrogating the apprehended individuals, and follow-up operations are reportedly ongoing in both Tinsukia and Changlang districts.

Authorities have described the bust as a significant blow to the logistical chain of ULFA (I) operating along the Indo-Myanmar corridor.