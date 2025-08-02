Guwahati: A wild elephant killed a man in Arunachal Pradesh’s Thalot village on July 31, marking the third fatal elephant attack in the state within a month.

Officials identified the victim as Jatphok Sawin, who was attacked by the elephant between 9 and 10 pm.

This tragic event highlights the growing human-elephant conflict in the region. Earlier, on July 9, a wild elephant trampled former Khonsa North MLA Kapchen Rajkumar to death during his morning walk near Namsang and Deomali.

On July 28, a wild elephant attacked and killed Dhiren Tati, a 46-year-old tea garden worker, at his home in Aghuripather.

After the latest attack, Chimoy Simai, Chief Conservator of Forests in Deomali, visited Thalot village on Friday. He acknowledged the challenges the forest department faces, including a shortage of personnel and the difficulty of tracking wild elephants in dense forests, especially during the night when the animals are most active.

Simai announced that the department is increasing its efforts to address the issue. These include patrolling around the clock, solving manpower shortages, and providing villagers with firecrackers to scare off elephants.

He also mentioned that the department is processing compensation and payments for damage to life and property.

Additionally, they are working on plans for surveillance towers and elephant trenches with barbed wire fencing at key locations.

Simai urged residents to stay alert and avoid leaving food waste near their homes, as it attracts elephants. He also recommended planting king chilli plants as a natural deterrent.

Simai concluded by saying the department will soon hold an emergency meeting to create a strategy to reduce human-wildlife conflict and improve safety for people living near forested areas.