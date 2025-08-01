Guwahati: Arunachal’s Jeevan Tara makes history as the first male athlete from the state to win a medal in the senior men’s category at an Asian-level championship.

Tara secured a bronze medal in the 9th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025 held in Vietnam. Representing India, Tara competed in the U-45 kg category (Class D) and claimed third place in a highly competitive field.

The event, which concluded on Thursday, saw some of Asia’s top Pencak Silat athletes, but Tara’s performance stood out.

General Secretary P Nobin Jomoh of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association (APPSA) confirmed the achievement, calling it a historic moment for the state.

He also mentioned that the APPSA, along with the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, has been promoting the martial art in the region and has produced several national and Northeast-level medalists.

Tara’s victory is not only a personal achievement but also a key moment for Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the increasing recognition of martial arts in the state.

His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, proving that dedication and hard work can lead to success at international events.

This landmark achievement by Tara is expected to encourage more youth in Arunachal Pradesh to take up sports and martial arts, fueling further growth in the state’s athletic community.