Namsai: The tragic death of Suthama Mannoi Manchey, a young mother, at Namsai District Hospital in Arunachal Pradesh has left the community in shock and triggered widespread demands for justice.

The Tai Khamti Youth Organisation (TKYO) has filed a formal complaint, accusing the hospital of gross medical negligence.

The organisation has demanded an impartial investigation, strict accountability for the medical staff involved, and compensation for the grieving family.

Doctors admitted Manchey to the hospital on September 12 for childbirth. Around 11 am, she underwent a Cesarean section, successfully delivering a baby.

However, what should have been a joyful moment quickly turned into a tragedy as her condition deteriorated within hours after surgery.

By the night of September 13, she suffered from severe abdominal pain and persistent loose motions. Her attendants reportedly repeatedly called for medical help, but the response allegedly came too late.

On the morning of September 14, doctors performed another surgery to remove her uterus. TKYO claims that the surgical team left a stitch open during the first procedure, leading to uncontrolled internal bleeding.

Although the hospital referred her to Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh early that morning, her condition had already become critical.

She succumbed later that day to hemorrhage and multiple organ failure.

Medical reports from AMC revealed that she had suffered continuous internal bleeding, septicemia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multiple organ dysfunction, and acute kidney injury, all indicators of systemic medical negligence.

“These were preventable complications. She could have survived if the hospital had provided proper post-operative care,” said TKYO President Chau Sengkhun Manchey.

Her family, devastated by the loss, has called for justice.

“She was our world. We trusted the hospital to protect her. If they had responded in time, she would still be alive,” said a grieving relative.

Her untimely death has left behind a newborn child without a mother and a family burdened with unimaginable grief.

TKYO highlighted a series of serious medical failures, including delayed response to emergency calls, poor post-operative monitoring, surgical error, and delayed referral to a higher medical facility.

“This wasn’t a single mistake; it was a chain of failures that took a mother away from her child,” said TKYO Convenor Chau Chiseng Chowlu.

The organisation has urged the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai to initiate an impartial inquiry, take disciplinary action against the responsible staff, offer just compensation to the family, and urgently improve the district’s emergency and referral systems to prevent similar tragedies.

TKYO has also forwarded copies of the complaint to:

Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh

Zingnu Namchoom, local MLA

The Tai Khamti Singpho Council

The Tai Khamti Development Society

The Superintendent of Police

The District Medical Officer

“This issue goes beyond one family’s sorrow,” the organisation said in a statement. “It’s about every citizen’s right to safe, reliable healthcare. We must ensure no other family in Namsai suffers this kind of loss.”

The local community has rallied behind the bereaved family, demanding accountability and urgent reforms in the district healthcare system.