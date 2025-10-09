Dibrugarh: Assam Rifles and Tirap Police apprehended four senior cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of individuals involved in extortion activities near Deomali, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up by Assam Rifles in coordination with Tirap Police and the Eastern Command Intelligence Bureau (ECIB).

During the operation, a Black Mahindra Thar (Registration No. AR 12B 3333) was intercepted. Upon inspection, the four top NSCN (R) cadres were arrested and identified as SS Brig Pholai Ponglaham, SS Brig Nyaiwang Wangsa, SS Lt Col Sampan Jugli, and SS Lt Chaijung Tikhak.

Authorities recovered six mobile phones, one tablet, a trolley bag, a duffle bag, and the vehicle from their possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two of the apprehended cadres were accused of murdering a shopkeeper in Longding district, in addition to their involvement in multiple extortion and illegal tax collection activities in Tirap and Longding districts.

The apprehended cadres, along with the recovered items, were handed over to Tirap Police at Deomali Police Station for further investigation.