Guwahati: Despite persistent efforts in conservation, Assam’s national parks and protected areas have received a “Fair” rating in the latest Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the 2020-2025 cycle.

This assessment suggests that current management practices in the state are not performing as effectively as desired.

Assam scored 53.50%, placing it in the “Fair” category alongside neighboring Arunachal Pradesh (54.57%), Manipur (47.32%), and Mizoram (55.99%). This indicates a regional trend where many northeastern states are grappling with similar challenges in wildlife management.

In contrast, four other northeastern states achieved a “Good” rating, showcasing stronger performance. These include Meghalaya (65.87%), Nagaland (64.03%), Sikkim (64.23%), and Tripura (69.94%).

Nationally, Kerala emerged as the sole state to achieve a “Very Good” rating with an impressive score of 76.22%. Among Union Territories, Chandigarh topped the list with 85.16%, while Ladakh was the only region categorized as “Poor” with a score of 34.9%.

The MEE score is derived from a comprehensive evaluation of various factors, including the long-term performance and management strategies implemented in these protected areas.

The Ministry assessed a total of 438 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries during this five-year cycle.