Guwahati: The Union government has informed the Supreme Court that it cannot investigate allegations of corruption and nepotism against Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu, citing the Code of Conduct applicable to ministers.

The government submitted an affidavit before the apex court, which is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two non-profit organisations seeking a probe into claims that Khandu awarded public contracts to his family members, according to Hindustan Times.

In the affidavit, the Union government stated that the Code of Conduct for ministers falls under state jurisdiction and that the public procurement rules of the Union Finance Ministry do not apply to the states.

The petitioners had earlier argued that Khandu violated the Code of Conduct issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for all state and central ministers and also failed to comply with the procurement rules of the Union Finance Ministry.

After the Union government did not respond even following a court order on March 18, the Supreme Court gave it three weeks last month to submit its affidavit.

The PIL, filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Foundation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, names Khandu, his father’s second wife Rinchin Drema, and his nephew Tsering Tashi as alleged beneficiaries of the contracts.

The Union government noted in its affidavit that the Code of Conduct binds ministers at both the state and central levels.

It referred to a Ministry of Home Affairs office memorandum dated September 18, 2025, which clarified that Clause 2(d) of the Code applies to ministers in both Union and state governments.

This clause states: “After taking office, and so long as he remains in office, the Minister shall ensure that the members of his family do not start, or participate in, business concerns, engaged in supplying goods or services to that government (excepting in the usual course of trade or business and at standard or market rates) or dependent primarily on grant of licenses, permits, quotas, leases, etc. from that government.”

However, the affidavit adds that the MHA does not have any further role in the case. “The MHA does not have any further role whatsoever in the matter. In fact, the issues flagged in the writ petition fall within the domain of the state government,” the affidavit said, reported Hindustan Times.

The petitioners, represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi, also raised concerns about the procedures followed in Arunachal Pradesh’s public procurement process.

“The Code of Conduct specifically says that ministers should ensure their families do not participate in government tenders. We must have a clear-cut answer on what was the process followed if tenders were not called for. This must be stated,” the Supreme Court had said earlier in March.

Responding to the allegations, the Arunachal government stated in July that “no government contracts were awarded” to Khandu or the individuals named in the petition.

It added that 95% of the contracts awarded to firms or individuals related to Khandu, Drema, or Tashi were through “open tender” after inviting and evaluating technical and financial bids.

The state government denied showing any “undue favour” or selectively awarding contracts to the beneficiaries mentioned in the PIL.