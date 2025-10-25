Guwahati: The NSCN/GPRN (Niki) has issued a clarification regarding the arms and ammunition intercepted and seized by Indian security forces at Chozuba in Phek district of Nagaland on the night of October 20.

The group stated that the weapons were being transported from the Naga-inhabited regions of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding in Arunachal Pradesh and were destined for its designated camp, G.H.Q, Suruhuto.

According to a press release from the NSCN/GPRN (Niki)’s MIP (Ministry of Information and Publicity), the “movement and withdrawal of arms and ammunition was carried out in view of the deteriorating situation in Arunachal Pradesh so as to maintain peace in that region.”

The release further asserted that the group’s “civil and military cadres of all Naga inhabited areas are bound to uphold the Indo-Naga political peace process, despite the cease-fire being in effect only in the state of Nagaland.”

The NSCN/GPRN (Niki) reiterated its commitment to the peace process in the interest of all stakeholders.

It urged that all “stakeholders should be mindful and serious about maintaining peace so that the Indo-Naga political talks can be held in a congenial atmosphere.”