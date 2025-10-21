Itanagar: A delegation from the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) met with Home Minister Mama Natung to demand the immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 (APFRA).

During the meeting, the IFCSAP team, led by President Emi Rumi, General Secretary Maya Murtem, Youth Wing President Radh Taba, and Secretary Rikar Dini, submitted a formal memorandum calling for urgent enforcement of the legislation.

They asserted that implementing APFRA is crucial to safeguard the indigenous faiths, cultures, and tribal identity of Arunachal Pradesh.

The delegation expressed growing concern over increasing external influences and warned that the state’s tribal heritage faces the risk of cultural dilution without legal protections in place. They highlighted the APFRA as a vital tool to defend the state’s native belief systems from erosion.

Reaffirming its mission, IFCSAP stated that it remains committed to protecting the indigenous spiritual traditions that have long shaped the social and cultural foundation of the state.

Minister Mama Natung, who also oversees the Departments of Indigenous Affairs and Water Supply, listened to the delegation’s concerns and acknowledged the importance of preserving Arunachal’s cultural integrity.