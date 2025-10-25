Digboi: Arunachal Pradesh Police have issued a nationwide lookout notice for senior IAS officer Talo Potom after his name surfaced in the suspected suicide of 19-year-old Gomchu Yakar.

The officer, currently untraceable, is one of two high-profile individuals accused by the victim’s family of abetment of suicide.

The investigation escalated dramatically when the second man named in the case, Rural Works Department Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang, reportedly died by suspected suicide in Tirap district on the same night.

Arunachal Pradesh police have now brought Lowang’s death under the same case jurisdiction.

SIT Formed to Oversee Probe

Gomchu Yekar was found dead in his rented room in Lekhi village on Thursday. Initially investigated as an unnatural death, the case took a criminal turn after his father lodged a complaint against Potom and Lowang, handing over several handwritten notes believed to be suicide notes.

To ensure close supervision, Arunachal Pradesh Police’s Naharlagun division has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“The SIT was constituted with approval from DIGP (ICR) Tumme Amo to ensure close supervision of Nirjuli Police Station Case No. 92/2025,” confirmed Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega.

The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including abetment of suicide. DySP Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Naharlagun, will lead the team, which has been directed to submit daily progress reports.

Fugitive Officer Untraceable

Talo Potom, who is posted as Special Under Secretary, PWD, in New Delhi, remains untraceable. Nirjuli Police Station issued the nationwide lookout notice on Saturday, circulating his photograph, physical description, and contact information for immediate leads.

Police have already seized multiple mobile phones, and forensic examinations—including analysis of blood samples referenced in the allegations—are underway. Raids and searches are continuing across several locations.

The investigation is further complicated by Yekar’s prior involvement in an impersonation case at Itanagar police station, where he had reportedly assisted enforcement duties during Potom’s tenure as Deputy Commissioner.

Authorities have appealed for public cooperation and assured a thorough, impartial probe into a case that has sent shockwaves across the state due to the sensitive circumstances and the involvement of high-ranking officials.