Itanagar: Elaborate preparations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on September 22.

Security has been significantly tightened, while road beautification, stage construction, and other arrangements are in full swing, officials said on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the 1,830-km Frontier Highway project, which will run parallel to the McMahon Line, connecting Bomdila in West Kameng district to Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

The highway, designated as National Highway 913 (NH-913), is India’s most ambitious initiative to secure its border with China and foster development in one of the nation’s most remote regions.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 42,000 crore, will navigate challenging terrains including snow-covered mountains, dense forests, and altitudes up to 4,500 metres, requiring tunnels, bridges, and advanced engineering.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two hydroelectric projects on the Yarjep river: the 186-MW Tato-I project and the 240-MW Heo project, along with inaugurating an integrated convention centre at Tawang.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from Indira Gandhi Park.

This phase will bring all-weather roads, 4G telecom connectivity, TV services, and on-grid electrification to 122 border villages, including 67 along the India-Myanmar border and 55 along the India-Bhutan border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned Rs 2,205 crore for the programme, aimed at strengthening border infrastructure and improving livelihoods.

On the same day, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari Temple, a major Shakti Peeth renovated under the Centre’s PRASAD scheme at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also announced plans to construct replicas of all 51 Shakti Peeths in Bandower (Gomati district) at a cost of Rs 97 crore, promoting spiritual tourism and allowing devotees to experience all Shakti Peeths in one location.

The Frontier Highway project, sanctioned earlier in February, not only enhances connectivity and economic development but also serves as a strategic counter to China’s expanding infrastructure in the Tibet Autonomous Region.