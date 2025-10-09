Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh administration will hold a public hearing for the proposed 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project in Shi-Yomi district on November 12.

Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Tungge Loya issued a circular on Wednesday inviting residents from the project-affected areas to participate in the hearing at Yapik Community Hall.

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) plans to implement the Naying project, a run-of-the-river hydroelectric scheme on the Siyom (Yomgo) River.

The project will involve constructing a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse, and a water tunnel.

NEEPCO expects to begin construction around 2028, with the project’s commissioning targeted for 2032.

Once operational, the Naying hydro project is projected to generate approximately 4,966.77 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually.

The Central Electricity Authority initially granted approval for the project in 2013, setting construction to start in 2015.

However, the project faced delays due to environmental and social concerns, including the diversion of extensive forest areas and the loss of tens of thousands of trees.

Protests have also arisen over the potential ecological damage and impacts on local communities.

Meanwhile, on October 7, during the Cabinet’s “Aapke Dwar” program held at Miao in Changlang district, the Arunachal Pradesh government approved the creation of joint venture companies between NEEPCO and the Arunachal Pradesh Hydropower Corporation Ltd (APHCL).

This move aims to accelerate the state’s Decade of Hydro Power initiative (2025–2035), which targets a total hydropower capacity of 19 GW.

The initiative also seeks to boost investment, create jobs, and contribute to India’s net-zero emissions goals.