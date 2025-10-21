Guwahati: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering to support an ambitious plan that could transform Northeast India’s bamboo sector into a modern, climate-resilient growth engine.

Titled the Inclusive and Sustainable Bamboo Value Chain Development Project, the proposal, prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, seeks to strengthen every stage of the bamboo ecosystem across Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The project is currently under review for ADB support.

If approved, it will cover Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, the six states that together hold over 35% of India’s bamboo resources.

Northeast India holds 35.8% of the country’s bamboo resources, about 5.34 million hectares, yet its potential remains largely untapped.

Despite being home to some of the fastest-growing bamboo species in the world, the region lags behind in bamboo-based industrial production and trade.

The proposal envisions a comprehensive bamboo ecosystem that combines traditional knowledge with modern industry needs.

It aims to enhance rural livelihoods, promote women’s entrepreneurship, and reduce India’s reliance on imported bamboo products.

According to ADB document, the initiative will promote a regionally differentiated bamboo strategy, expanding cultivation areas, establishing nurseries for high-quality planting materials, and improving market infrastructure through State Bamboo Missions.

The project also aims for effective gender mainstreaming, recognizing the crucial role of women in bamboo craft, trade, and entrepreneurship.

Under the plan, the project would establish Integrated Bamboo Parks (IBPs) and Common Facility Centres (CFCs) equipped with renewable energy utilities, water and waste management systems, and product testing labs.

These facilities would serve as industrial hubs for bamboo processing, furniture making, and value-added product development, helping entrepreneurs and artisans access finance and markets.

A strong focus is placed on community-led resource management.

Local joint forest user groups and village employment councils, many with over 30% women’s participation, would operate Community Primary Processing Centres (CPPCs) and manage nurseries and plantations.

Women and youth would also receive training in sustainable bamboo cultivation, harvesting, and enterprise management.

To link producers with the market, the proposal includes digital components such as a Bamboo Production Monitoring System (BPMS) for real-time resource tracking, an Online Bamboo Trading Platform (OBTP) for transparent market access, and a Digital Bamboo Advisory Services Platform (DBASP) to provide technical guidance via mobile and web