Guwahati: Assam secured third place for excellence in display and thematic presentation at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Director of the Assam pavilion Debajit Phukan received the award from chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation Pradeep Singh Kharola.

“It augurs well that the Assam pavilion won third place for excellence in display and thematic presentation earning a bronze medal at the mega event,” an elated Phukan said.

The Assam pavilion attracted numerous visitors, entrepreneurs and delegates resulting in sales and orders placed by both domestic and international buyers.

“The trade fair served as a significant platform for exhibitors drawing both domestic and international buyers,” Phukan said.

The Assam pavilion showcased a diverse range of products from sectors including handicrafts, technology, terracotta, agriculture, textiles, and food processing.

Agar and its derivative products drew special interest, while traditional handicrafts such as terracotta and hyacinth also captivated visitors.