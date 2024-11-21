Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati’s Paschim Boragaon area will serve as a tribute to the 855 martyrs of Assam Agitation.

During his visit to the under-construction site of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra on Wednesday, Sarma reviewed the progress of the memorial’s construction, which is being built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The memorial built to honour the Assam Agitation martyrs will be inaugurated either on December 10 or early next year.

Taking stock of the construction work, the Chief Minister said that the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, once completed, will serve as a pilgrimage to honour the sacrifice of the men and women who laid down their lives during the Assam Agitation.

“The complex will feature one of the tallest towers and busts of all the Veer Swahids. Although 90 per cent of the work on the complex has been completed, additional work, including the installation of light and sound systems and the construction of an auditorium, is in the pipeline. These additions will enhance both the beauty and convenience for visitors,” he added.

Sarma said the complex will also feature a meditation hall, a gallery showcasing photographs related to the Assam Agitation and an outlet offering ethnic cuisine to the people.

“The 225-foot memorial symbolises the magnanimity and sacrifice of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation,” he added.

The Chief Minister asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the memorial at an earlier date.

The Assam Agitation – 1979 to 1985 – against illegal immigrants culminated in the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985.









