Guwahati: A sudden resurgence of violence in Assam this month has sparked fears of renewed insurgent activity, following a deadly ambush on an Army Camp in Assam’s Tinsukia district and a powerful IED blast in Kokrajhar .

A senior Army officer said, “The attack appears to be a desperate attempt by residual militant elements to reassert their presence. We are maintaining strict vigil across Assam and Arunachal corridor.”

Two militants have been encountered involved in these incidents so far .

The ambush occurred at Kakopathar Army Camp of the insurgency-hit Tinsukia district, where suspected ULFA (Independent) militants targeted the camp in midnight. Though there were reports of casualties, security officials confirmed that multiple rounds were fired at the camp prompting a swift retaliatory operation by the armed forces.

Following the incident, extensive search operations have been launched in the dense forested villages bordering Arunachal Pradesh. Local residents reported an atmosphere of fear as Army personnel conducted combing operations in several rural pockets, including Barekuri and Phillobari areas regions known for past ULFA(I) activity.

Another incident occurred at Bodoland Territorial Region in Kokrajhar where an IED blast disrupted railway communication for hours.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi urges govt to grant tax exemption for Zubeen last film

Top security officials are drawing parallels between these incidents, warning that militant outfits could be attempting to re-establish coordination in the frontier and forest belts. Assam DGP Harmeet Singh recently chaired a high-level security review meeting in Tinsukia with Army and intelligence officials to strengthen counter-insurgency coordination and preempt further strikes.

The recent spike in violence marks a grim reminder of the fragile peace in the region, even as the government continues its dialogue and rehabilitation initiatives.

The coming days will test the security establishment’s preparedness to curb any potential militant upsurge.