Guwahati: The Centre on Monday extended the ban on the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) for five years, citing its continued efforts to secede Assam from India and its involvement in extortion and violence through links with other insurgent groups.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a notification said ULFA, along with its factions, wings and front organisations, has engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The notification said the ULFA has declared its objective to secede Assam from India, continued its intimidation and extortion of funds for their organisation, and maintained links with other insurgent groups for extortion and violence.

The outfit has possessed illegal arms and ammunition, indulged in 16 criminal cases, including several cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Assam during the period from November 27, 2019 to July 1, 2024 and planted several improvised explosive devices or explosives in the run-up to Independence Day, 2024 across Assam, it said.

The MHA said that over the past five years, three hardcore ULFA cadres were killed in police or security force action, 15 cases were registered against its cadres with three chargesheets filed and three cadres were prosecuted.

The ULFA was involved in 27 other criminal activities, 56 of its cadres were arrested and 63 cadres were surrendered. Besides 27 arms, 550 rounds, nine grenades and two improvised explosive devices were recovered from the possession of the ULFA members, the MHA said.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the ULFA along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association for five years with effect from November 27, 2024,” it added.

The ULFA was initially declared a banned organisation in 1990 and the ban has been extended periodically since then.

The ULFA’s pro-talks faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa disbanded itself on January 23 this year 44 years after its formation.

The hardline faction of the outfit led by Paresh Baruah, however, continues to engage in subversive activities.