Guwahati: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on November 9 to attend a grand Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Show in Guwahati that will feature as many as 150 aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi, and MiG fighter jets.

The event will be held at Lachit Ghat, along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, where the skies over Guwahati are expected to come alive with a spectacular display of aerial prowess, precision, and power.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “On November 9, the Union Defence Minister will attend a mega Air Show at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, wherein 150 planes of the Indian Air Force will display their strength — including Rafales, Sukhois, and MiGs.”

This show will “form part of the IAF’s Air Force Day celebrations in the Northeast, marking the first such large-scale flying display in the region,” reports India TodayNE.

The event, themed “Infallible, Impervious and Precise”, symbolises the IAF’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, discipline, and accuracy.

The event will “feature a variety of aircraft, including frontline fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters flying in synchronised formations. Spectators are expected to witness breathtaking aerial manoeuvres and formation flights that highlight the IAF’s technological advancements and professional mastery,” reports India TodayNE.

Officials added the Air Show aims not only to showcase the nation’s aerial might but also to inspire the youth of the Northeast to pursue careers in the armed forces. The event will serve as a platform to promote patriotism, courage, and national pride.

Public viewing areas will be arranged along the Brahmaputra riverfront, ensuring that citizens can witness the rare spectacle up close.

Before Rajnath Singh’s visit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Assam on Novemb