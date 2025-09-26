Guwahati: Police on Friday detained four individuals—Mahesh Deka, Jayanta Gogoi, Sangita Das, and Puja Nirala—from Dighali Pukhuri at around 5 pm during a peaceful activity.

Deka an others were near the site to hang some posters of late singer Zubeen Garg with his quotes when the cops detained them.

Authorities said the detentions were made in connection with the activity, while the activists maintained that the demonstration was peaceful.

Talking to us, Deka said, “It was not at all a protest, we wanted to raise a relevant issue. we are all in grief over Zubeen’s death. Where was the protest?”