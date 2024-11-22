Guwahati: Assam girls Snigdha Patibandala and Sherry Sharma lost their doubles semi-final match in the ongoing ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 18 years.

The Assam duo lost the match to Mahika Khanna and Kashvi Sunil in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

In the boys singles quarter-final, unseeded Arjun Rathi caused a major upset by defeating Shanker Heisnam of Manipur in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Results of the boys’ singles under 18 years quarter-final round matches:

Arjun Rathi (India) beat 4th seed Shanker Heisnam (India) 6-3, 6-3.

Praneel Sharma (India) beat Ojas Mehlawat (India) 6-3, 6-4.

Izyan Ahmed (USA) beat K. Mahalingam Akilandeshwari (India) 7-5, 6-3.

Sahaj Singh Pawar (India) beat Om Patel (India) 6-1, 7-5.

Results of the girls’ singles under 18 years quarter-final round matches:

Priyanks Rana (USA) beat Apara Khandare (India) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Aisharya Jadhav (India) beat Snigdha Kanta (India) 6-3, 6-3.

Rishitha Reddy Basireddy (India) beat Mahika Khanna (India) 6-0, 6-0.

Shaivi Gaurav Dalal (India) beat 7th seed Kashvi Sunil (India) 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Results of the boys’ doubles under 18 years semi-final round matches:

Aaron Gabet (France) and Sehaj Sing Pawar (India) beat Praneel Sharma (India) and Adhiraj Thakur (India) 6-1, 6-2.

4th seed Aditya Mor (India) and Arjun Rathi (India) beat 2nd seed Izyan Ahmed (USA) and Dev Kanbargimath (Romania) 7-6 (5), 3-6, 13-11.

Results of the girls’ doubles under 18 years semi-final round matches:

Aishwarya Jadhav (India) and Sohini Sanjay Mohanty (India) beat Priyanka Rana (USA) and Aradhyaa Verma (India) 6-2, 6-3.

Mahika Khanna (India) and Kashvi Sunil (India) beat Snigdha Patibandla (India) and Sherry Sharma (India) 6-1, 6-1.

The boys and girls singles semi-final matches will start at 9 am on Friday followed by the boys and girls doubles finals at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Guwahati’s Chachal.