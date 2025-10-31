Udalguri: For decades, thousands of families living along the Indo-Bhutan border in Udalguri district struggled with the most basic need — access to clean drinking water.

That reality is finally changing with the inauguration of the Nonai Multi-Village Water Supply Scheme (MVWSS) under the Tangla PHE Division, a ?170-crore project sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The scheme was formally inaugurated on Thursday coinciding with Udalguri District Day by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, marking a major step forward for the border region’s development.

What makes the project unique is its power-independent design — it draws water from the Nonai river, which flows down from the Bhutan hills, and channels it through gravity to the intake tanks.

From there, water will be redistributed to 232 mini water supply schemes across the Bhergaon subdivision.

Also Read: Assam: Citizens condemn Guwahati Dighalipukhuri flyover extension, allege violation of HC order

“This project doesn’t rely on electricity for pumping. The natural flow from the river makes it sustainable and cost-effective,” said Assistant Engineer and in-charge of the scheme, Nagendra Bharati, who also led the master plan and implementation from its inception.

The scheme will cater to 20,661 households across villages such as Uttar Naobandha, Bhutiajhar, No.1 and No.2 Bamunjuligaon, Chamrang, Bholatar, Nonke Suklabagan, and Uttar Dimakuchi among others — areas that have long faced erratic or unsafe water sources.

Executive Engineer Pradip Hazarika noted that the Nonai MVWSS stands as one of the most innovative and self-sustaining projects in Assam.

“For communities along the Indo-Bhutan border, where groundwater sources are often contaminated and electricity is unreliable, this project is a game-changer,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the Nonai project is the first-of-its-kind initiative inaugurated in BTC since he assumed office.

He also announced that developmental works worth Rs 1,500 crore would soon be rolled out across the Bodoland region with the support of the State Government.

The inaugural ceremony saw the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Deputy CEM of BTC Rihon Daimary, BTC EM Begum Akhtara Ahmed; BTC EM Lwmshrao Daimari, and several leaders and workers from both BPF and BJP.