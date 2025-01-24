Assam: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Assam and a few other states of the northeast on Friday midnight, causing panic among locals, however, no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials have confirmed there were no casualties or property damage from the tremors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Myanmar, at a depth of 106 km below the surface.

The tremors were widespread across several northeastern states, raising concerns among residents.

This follows two consecutive quakes that struck Manipur on Wednesday night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The first, a 4.3 magnitude quake, hit Pherzawl district, near the borders of Mizoram and Assam, at a depth of 40 km.

Less than an hour later, a second tremor, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck the Churachandpur district, near the borders of Mizoram and Myanmar, at a depth of 30 km.