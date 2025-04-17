Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday launched a scathing protest against the state police, accusing them of acting as an extension of the ruling BJP.

Led by Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, scores of Congress leaders and workers marched to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Guwahati.

The opposition leaders demanded an explanation from the top cop, alleging that the police were functioning under direct political instructions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Police or party workers in uniform?

Assam PCC President @BhupenKBorah alleges Assam Police is harassing Congress candidates and their families ahead of the Panchayat Polls, accusing them of openly campaigning for BJP. pic.twitter.com/ZQRYynmNcQ — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) April 17, 2025

“The DGP must answer whether the Assam Police reports to the Constitution or the Chief Minister,” Bhupen Borah told reporters outside the police headquarters.

“If the police operate as agents of our political opponents, free and fair elections are a farce. What remains of democracy, then?”

Congress leaders also alleged a systematic pattern of harassment, claiming their candidates across districts were facing intimidation ahead of the Panchayat Polls.

As the delegation attempted to meet the DGP to submit a memorandum, police officials blocked their entry, intensifying the confrontation.

“From every corner of Assam, our candidates are calling out. Police officers are threatening them, their families, and obstructing their campaigns. This is nothing short of state-sponsored suppression,” said Borah.

Furthermore, Borah, visibly defiant, directly accused the Assam Police of functioning as “party workers in uniform” and campaigning for the BJP.

“This is not policing, this is political policing,” he declared. “I did not come here to retreat—I came prepared to take bullets in my chest if that’s what it takes to defend democracy.”

Assam Police or BJP Police?

"I haven’t come here to step back, I’ve come ready to take bullets in my chest," declared @BhupenKBorah , standing firm in defiance against Assam Police role in threatening Congress candidates in upcoming Panchayat Polls in Assam. MP @pradyutbordoloi… pic.twitter.com/gvcr6gNwOz — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) April 17, 2025