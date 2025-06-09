APSC CCE Prelims 2025 answer key released, check details here

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 today, June 9.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the official website — apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE is an annual examination held to recruit candidates for various administrative and civil service roles in Assam. With the answer key now available, candidates can estimate their scores before the official results are declared.

Steps to Download APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website: apsc.nic.in

Go to the “Answer Keys” section under the “Examination” tab.

Click on the link titled “Answer Key for Combined Competitive Examination Prelims 2025.”

Download the PDFs for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Compare your responses with the official answers to estimate your score.

Raise Objection on APSC CCE Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections between June 9 and June 13, 2025. Objections must be submitted online with valid supporting documents.

Steps to Raise an Objection:

Visit apsc.nic.in

Click on “Raise Objection For CCE 2025 Answer Key.”

Log in using your Registration Number and Password.

Select the paper and question number you wish to challenge.

Upload valid proof and pay the required fee (if applicable).

Submit the objection form.

Details Required to Submit Objection:

Advertisement No.: 12/2025

Post Name: Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Registered Mobile Number

Captcha Code/Text

Marking Scheme for APSC CCE Prelims 2025:

Correct Answer: +2 marks

Incorrect Answer: -0.25 marks

Important Dates:

Exam Date: June 8, 2025

Answer Key Release: June 9, 2025

Last Date to Raise Objection: June 13, 2025Stay tuned to the official APSC website for updates regarding final answer keys and result announcements.