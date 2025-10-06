Guwahati: Renowned local artist Yajna Jyoti Bora is sculpting a grand 11-foot-tall life-size statue of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg at his workshop in Kasharigaon village, near Puranigudam in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Crafted from weather-resistant fiberglass, the statue is designed to endure harsh environmental conditions for over two centuries.

So far, the project has cost more than Rs 10 lakh, according to reports.

Once completed, the statue will be installed at Kaki No. 2 village, Bora’s birthplace, which is set to become a cultural landmark and a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s lasting legacy in Assamese music.

Known for his previous work with housing and commercial installations, Bora has taken on this ambitious project as a personal homage to the legendary singer.

He hopes the sculpture will inspire future generations and draw attention to the contributions Zubeen Garg has made to Assamese culture.

Locals and fans of the singer have expressed strong support and appreciation for the initiative, which not only honors one of Assam’s most beloved artists but also highlights the talent and dedication of a homegrown sculptor.