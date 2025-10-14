Guwahati: Some 12 Executive Members (EMs) of the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Council were sworn into of office on Tuesday at a formal swearing-in ceremony held at the BTC Legislative Assembly premises in Kokrajhar.

The oath was administered by Mukesh Kumar Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, following formal approval from the Governor.

In a first, two women members have been inducted into the Executive Council — a milestone that marks a progressive step towards inclusive representation and gender balance in the governance of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The newly appointed Executive Members and their respective portfolios are as follows:

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihon Daimary.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which earned a clear majority with 28 seats in the BTC elections, has formed the new government independently.