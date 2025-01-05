Assam: 16 cattle heads seized by villagers in Dibrugarh

Guwahati: At least 16 cattle heads were seized by locals near Khowang in Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports, the cattle were being transported on two mini trucks and were reportedly being taken to Naharkatiya via Moran.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Locals claimed that they intercepted the two vehicles on suspicion as they usually take the particular route which in fact is a longer route.

Also Read: Assam: Four fake ULFA(I) extortionists held in Dibrugarh

However, the occupants of the vehicle told them that they took the route as policemen usually take bribes for transporting cattle through the highway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The suspects also showed a document written by a local village head where it showed that they bought eight cattle from the village.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Student Unions urge Centre to intervene in NEHU administrative crisis

But, the locals found 16 being transported. One of the locals claimed that a village head could not issue permits or receipts for cattle trade and demanded action.

The police further stated that the issue is currently under investigation.