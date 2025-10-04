Guwahati: Assam’s political scene witnessed a major development on Friday as 16 opposition parties, led by Raijor Dal, came together to plan a common strategy regarding the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar legislator, confirmed that his party organized the meeting at Agni Dweep Hotel in Guwahati, where senior leaders from various opposition groups discussed their next steps.

“Through the initiative of Raijor Dal, 16 opposition parties met today and framed the roadmap ahead,” Gogoi said.

Representatives from Assam Pradesh Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Trinamool Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), APSLC, Jatiya Dal Assam, PLP, Aam Aadmi Party, RJD, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Forward Bloc, Janjagaran Mancha, and Raijor Dal attended the meeting, marking a rare moment of opposition unity in Assam.

This unity was sparked by Zubeen Garg’s death on September 19, 2025, in Singapore while swimming.

Since then, Assam has faced political and social unrest, with growing calls for a fair and impartial investigation.

At the meeting, the opposition passed several resolutions.

They demanded a quick, high-level inquiry into Garg’s death under the direct supervision of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Leaders pledged to stay united until the “hidden truths” behind his death are uncovered.

A formal memorandum with these demands will be submitted to the Chief Justice.

The group also highlighted Garg’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, urging the Assam government to pressure the Centre not to enforce the law in the state.

They called on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate alleged financial irregularities connected to the Northeast India Festival.

The opposition plans to send a joint memorandum to the Governor of Assam and the President of India, while individual parties will also submit separate letters demanding justice.

They urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to hold an all-party meeting and reveal all findings from the ongoing probe.

The group also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of protesters arrested during demonstrations seeking justice for Zubeen Garg.

The opposition also proposed adding a special chapter on Zubeen Garg’s life and contributions to the state’s Class IX and X curriculum, trying the case in a fast-track court, and organizing a statewide tribute on October 19, marking one month since his death.

Zubeen Garg was more than a singer; he was a cultural icon and a strong voice against injustice in Assam and beyond.

His sudden and unexplained death has brought political parties from different ideologies together.

Following this, the coming weeks could mark a significant chapter in Assam’s political history, shaped by Zubeen Garg’s legacy.